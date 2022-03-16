Quadren Wilson transferred back to Dane Co. Jail following surgery, authorities say

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Quadren Wilson is back in the Dane County Jail after undergoing surgery Tuesday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was hospitalized Monday night for treatment after he developed a cyst and fluid potentially made its way to his spine where he was shot, according to his attorney, Steve Eisenberg.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 3 Now via email that Wilson was transported back to the jail around 2 p.m. on Wednesday after spending roughly a day-and-a-half at UW Hospital.

Wilson’s latest surgery came more than a month after he was hospitalized for injuries he suffered when two state law enforcement agents shot him during an attempted arrest on Madison’s east side on Feb. 3.

In mid-February, Eisenberg — with his client’s consent — shared Wilson’s initial medical report from the incident, which indicated that doctors found five wounds on Wilson’s back and noted decreased sensation. Eisenberg said doctors located one bullet and several fragments.

In the weeks after the shooting, officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was unarmed at the time of the incident. In total, 21 law enforcement officers were involved in the attempted arrest prior to the shooting.

Two agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation who fired their guns during the incident — Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie — have since been put on administrative leave as DCSO officials investigate the shooting. Charges have not been filed against either agent.

