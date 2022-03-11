Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Quadren Wilson

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The attorney for Quadren Wilson, the man who was shot by authorities in early February while being arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies on the east side of Madison, asked a Dane County judge to dismiss the charges against his client Friday, but the request was denied.

Wilson’s defense argued the criminal complaint charging Wilson with selling drugs that allegedly led to the overdose of a person inside a McDonald’s did not prove Wilson was the one who sold the drugs, only describing a light-skinned Black male with green eyes.

His defense says the description of the person who sold the drugs does not match the appearance Wilson had that day, citing an Instagram post from that time showing him with a longer beard, when the woman who bought the drugs said the man did not have enough facial hair to consider it a beard.

The court commissioner ruled, however, that Wilson’s alleged answering a phone with a number associated with the drug deals and the totality of the complaint provided enough probable cause to move forward with the case.

Wilson’s attorney and his family have questioned why the charge, which stems from an incident 10 months before he was arrested, is coming up now — or why it warranted a large law enforcement operation involving a total of 21 officers and agents, including federal agents from the DEA.

Two agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie, fired their weapons during the arrest attempt. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, says Wilson was not armed at the time. Wilson’s family claims his hands were up when he was shot from behind while sitting in his car.

Some family members were removed from the courtroom after multiple outbursts during Friday’s preliminary hearing and cursing at the detective who was testifying.

The criminal complaint charges Wilson with delivering Schedule I or Schedule II narcotics as a repeat offender, a Class E felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

