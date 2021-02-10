Q&A: What can be done if you feel unsafe at work?

Site staff by Site staff

Following a News 3 Investigates report Sunday night that looked into how restaurant workers have often been left unprotected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Naomi Kowles sat down with employment attorney Colin Good to further discuss pandemic safety rights for employees.

In a conversation broadcast live on Facebook and the Channel3000+ streaming app, they talk about existing legal protections for an employee’s right to safe workplace in a pandemic, what you can do if you think you’re stuck in an unsafe working environment and the delays and breakdowns that often come up when enforcing those legal protections.

A bill that included liability protections for businesses was passed by the Wisconsin State Legislature last week, but was quickly vetoed by Governor Tony Evers. Those protections would have made more difficult for employees to sue a business for issues related to COVID-19.

You can see more on the challenges facing essential workers and the fight for safe working environments during the pandemic here in News 3 Investigates’ special report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.