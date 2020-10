Putting out the fire

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – As a defense your job is to get the ball back to your offense no matter what situation you’re in.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, calls that “putting out the fire”. Whether the Badger offense turned it over, missed a field goal, punted, or turned it over on downs, the Badger defense has to go in and get a stop.

And it’s a challenge these “firefighters” are up for.