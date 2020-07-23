Putting our Patient’s Safety First

Madison Family Dental Associates

Dr. Eric Feiereisen, Dr. Andrew Carmosino, Dr. Christine Julian-Hoernke, Dr. Martin Challenger, Dr. Lindsey Heim, Dr. Dylan Donnelly and Dr. Alanna Wirtz

Dr. Christine Julian-Hoernke, of Madison Family Dental Associates, said the clinic has taken a slow and deliberate approach to reopening the doors of its locations in Madison and DeForest. It was important for both staff and patients to feel comfortable, and Julian-Hoernke said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We are so happy to see our patients returning and some new faces coming into the offices,” she said.

The new precautions include screening patients by email prior to their appointment time, as well as having patients wait in vehicles until staff are ready to let them inside to be seen. Those arriving without vehicles can also be accommodated. No-contact thermometers record patient temperatures, and hand sanitizer is readily available. Patients are required to wear face masks as an extra precaution.

Julian-Hoernke said the clinics also are set up for “one-way” foot traffic to minimize interactions between people. As always, she said, each operatory is cleaned thoroughly between patients, and common areas are frequently disinfected throughout the day. Staff are constantly monitoring the safety recommendations of public health experts, and they are happy to address any patient questions and concerns.

“In addition to our in-office precautions, we also have implemented virtual appointments if someone is not comfortable coming in,” Julian-Hoernke said. “These were extremely helpful to people while we were closed, and we will continue to provide this option.”

At a Glance

What our Patients Say: “I have been coming to the Madison Family Dental clinic for over 20 years. I have never had a bad experience there. The staff is always courteous and professional!”

Years in practice: 39

Madison: 5709 Odana Road, 274-5970

DeForest: 502 Nelson Court, 846-3302

Online: MadisonFamilyDental.com

