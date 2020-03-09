Pushing the limits of imagination: Wizard Quest plans to nearly triple space with expansion

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – A one-of-a-kind attraction in the Wisconsin Dells is expanding.

The magically-themed, immersive game experience known as Wizard Quest will be moving to a bigger building a few blocks away on Broadway Street.

“Wizard Quest is like playing a video game in a live setting, like getting into a 13,000 square-foot labyrinth,” said owner Kevin Ricks. Players battle the clock while playing the game, facing challenges and exploring the area filled with secret passages, slides and a ball pit.

“It’s a super interesting place. We love all the secret passages,” said Nick Schipper, a first-time player along with his two boys. “It’s good for adults and kids. We’re having a blast.”

Seeing families bond – and adults enjoy the attraction as much as their children — is Ricks’s favorite part.

“That’s really cool,” Ricks said. “It brings me a lot of joy.”



Like its many characters lurking in the four realms, Wizard Quest is unique. Ricks said when he and his wife opened the business in 2005, it was the only experience of its kind in the world.

It’s still family owned, operated and designed.

“We’re blessed to have a very creative family,” Ricks said. “All but myself are great artists.”

Beyond money, he said the only limit is imagination.

“We start way up here, pretending we’ve got all the money in the world,” Ricks said. “We have to wittle it down to reality. That doesn’t mean we stop dreaming.”

Currently, they’re dreaming of a new game space. Though the owners have added to the game set throughout the years, they’re now planning the first major overhaul.

“Our fan base that loves what we do has basically asked us, that we want more,” Ricks said. “That’s what we’re doing. We want to expand to give them a longer, bigger experience.”

The Ricks family is remodeling a building on the 400 block of Broadway down the street to create a new game space with three levels — nearly three times the size of the original. Eventually, Ricks said he’d like to create a “Wizard Quest village” on the block with similarly-themed shops and restaurants.



“We’re about 60 percent done on our designing phases,” Ricks said. “We’ll start building in a couple weeks.”

The new location is set to open next spring. The original spot will become a new Ripley’s Believe It or Not attraction.