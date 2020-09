Push to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg expected to start tomorrow

The push to fill Justice Ginsberg’s seat on the Supreme Court is expected to start tomorrow, less than 72 hours after her death. Ginsberg, only the second woman ever selected for the country’s highest court, passed away Friday after complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

