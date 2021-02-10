Public vaccination site in Rock County just days away from giving first doses

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

Paul Sancya FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign.

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Wisconsin’s first public vaccination site is set to open on Tuesday Feb 16.

Located at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, the site will start with the goal of vaccinating 1,000 people each week. On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers toured the site.

“This site will start slow, and hopefully as things go forward, they’ll get more and ore supplies to this site,” Evers said. “As this grows, we can have more and more sites across the state.”

The site will offer appointment only vaccines to anyone who already qualifies for a shot. The site is also the first of Wisconsin’s partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, who will be overseeing the shots.

“The biggest key is what would be the best, most effective location to establish a pilot site?” said Dan Beck from AMI Wednesday afternoon. “It really became a synergy of the right site, the right county, the right solution from the state. This became a very clear first location for the pilot.”

We’re at @blackhawk_tech where Gov Tony Evers is set to tour the state’s first public vaccination site- set to open next week. We’ll have a live stream of his remarks momentarily on @WISCTV_News3 Facebook page. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/dM5ZtgwzT4 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 10, 2021



“They’ll be able to come, drive in, and essentially the flow of of people through this facility as they get vaccinated and then exit,” Evers said. “It’s all going to be very slick and very easy for folks.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.