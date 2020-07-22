Public input session to be held in search for new Madison police chief

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Members of the public will have a chance to weigh in on the search for Madison’s next police chief this afternoon.

The city’s Police and Fire Commission is holding a special meeting over Zoom starting at noon Wednesday, giving the public a chance to comment.

According to the meeting’s agenda, those who want to comment need to register before the meeting by contacting the board’s legal counsel, attorney Jenna Rousseau at 844-833-0828 or jrousseau@strangpatteson.com.

Each person who registers to speak will have up to 3 minutes to share their thoughts. Members of the public can watch the hearing live through Zoom here.

It’s one of several meetings the PFC hopes to hold for public input before making a decision. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she wants to see a new police chief hired in the next few months. Members of the commission have called that timeline aggressive, but hope to make a decision by the end of the year.

Interim Chief Vic Wahl has held the position since the retirement of former chief Mike Koval in September 2019.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments