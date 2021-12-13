Public hearing on mask mandate set for Monday; Parisi: Policies will be guided by ‘science, not politics’

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County supervisors are holding a public hearing Monday night on Dane County’s mask mandate, but the county executive says decisions will continue to be guided by data and science.

Supervisors Jeff Weigand, of Marshall, and Tim Rockwell, of Sun Prairie, are holding a public hearing 6 p.m. Monday at the Town of Berry Town Hall on Highway 19 in Mazomanie.

In a news release, Weigand and Rockwell said since being elected to the County Board, they have had conversations with people around the county and across the political spectrum who have expressed frustration with Public Health’s “lack of transparency.”

“The citizens of Dane County deserve a forum to express their thoughts on this public policy issue,” the supervisors said. “Whether one supports or opposes the mask mandates, the people should have the right to share their thoughts with Dane County’s elected officials. For the first time, this hearing will allow them to do so.”

The supervisors said residents are encouraged to submit questions they have about the mandate, which will be collected and formally submitted to the Board of Public Health Madison and Dane County.

In a statement provided to News 3 Now on Sunday night, County Executive Joe Parisi said: “Hospitals are full. Those who care for the sick and dying are exhausted. Our health care workers are in crisis. We know what works to slow the virus and prevent needless suffering: vaccines and masks. Our policies will continue to be guided by science, not politics.”

Last month, Public Health reversed course and extended Dane County’s mask mandate — which is the last county-wide mandate in the state — until Jan. 3.

