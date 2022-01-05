Public hearing held for bill that would toughen penalties for vandalizing monuments, statues

MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers held a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would make it a felony to damage or graffiti any statue, painting or monument on publicly-owned land.

The bill would expand an already existing law that makes it a felony to damage certain vehicles, highways and state-owned historical property.

The bill disregards the monetary impact of the damage and is a reaction to the protests of 2020 and 2019.

The bill would include a penalty of a prison sentence of up to 3.5 years and a $10,000 fine.

