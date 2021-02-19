Public Health requests 14,000 doses to vaccinate Dane Co. teachers and staff in March

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County teachers and school staff will tentatively begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in March, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Friday.

The health department says a public/private collaboration will allow them to vaccinate educators and school staff at the Alliant Energy Center in March.

Public Health says they’ve requested 7,000 doses of the vaccine each for the weeks of March 1st and March 8th. Depending on the supply, the vaccination effort is expected to take between 6 and 8 weeks.

🧵A new public/private collaborative will help ensure teachers & school staff across Dane Co receive COVID vaccine in the coming weeks. Under the new partnership, Public Health & local health care providers will join forces to vaccinate school staff at @AlliantECenter in March. pic.twitter.com/gPwHPYwOJB — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) February 19, 2021

“We’re happy to lead the effort to vaccinate teachers at the Alliant Energy Center. We all want kids in classrooms and vaccinated teachers are one more way that schools can protect the health and safety of staff and students,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

School administrators will pass along information to staff when it is their turn to be vaccinated.

