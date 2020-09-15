Public Health partnering with Madison Police to increase health order compliance

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County is working with the Madison Police Department to enforce and address violations of the current emergency order.

According to a release, PHMDC sent a letter to local establishments Monday to inform them of the possibility of increased fines if they do not comply with public health orders. PHMDC and MPD will be focusing their efforts to address violations of the orders.

Our mission has always been to educate first, and enforce as a last resort,” said Doug Voegeli, Director of Environmental Health at Public Health Madison & Dane County. “However, we are unfortunately seeing an increase of complaints related to restaurants and taverns exceeding capacity limits, not following face covering requirements, and other violations.”

There is a penalty of up to $1,000 per violation. Key mandatory requirements for restaurants and taverns include 25% capacity for restaurants; patrons inside only to order, pick-up and pay at taverns; face coverings worn by employees, seating spaced 6 feet apart, post “masks required” sign and post “workplace requirements for employers and workers.” The full order can be found here.

PHMDC said establishments with alcohol beverage license could have their license suspended or revoked due.

