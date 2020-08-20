Dane County health officials say new daily coronavirus cases have dropped by nearly 50%

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County officials said Thursday that new daily coronavirus cases have decreased by nearly 50% since the county’s latest emergency order was issued.

PHMDC Operations Director Kate Austin Stanford said health officials are making progress in the fight against the virus.

“Our average number of cases per day has declined dramatically since July 13 when the current emergency order went into effect. On July 13 our average number of cases per day was 98. As of today, it’s 47,” Stanford said. “We know that this hasn’t been easy on anyone, but we’re seeing real progress. Thank you for wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, and following public health recommendations.”

Something that might have been buried in the news of today’s press briefing- @PublicHealthMDC says new daily COVID cases have decreased by HALF in the last month. Avg. new cases per day on July 13 – 98

The drop in new coronavirus cases comes as Stanford announced the organization will be opening a new coronavirus testing site on Madison’s south side.

The site will be located at 2230 South Park St., and testing will be free for anyone older than five.

Testing at the new location will happen Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who wants a test is asked to call ahead at 608-243-0302.

