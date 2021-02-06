Public health officials release new COVID-19 data for Dane County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County has released an assortment of new COVID-19 data Friday as part of its weekly update.

The data was compiled over a two-week period from Jan. 18 to 31.

In that time, nearly half of Dane County residents who tested positive for the virus lived outside of Madison.

The overall rate of cases in the county was 30 cases per 10,000 people. Seven municipalities had case rates that were “significantly” higher than the county’s overall rate: Cambridge, Verona, Marshall, Stoughton, McFarland, Deforest and Waunakee.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring semester began Jan. 25. With class back in session, PHMDC said the university has continued to track the results of COVID-19 tests among faculty, staff and students.

During the 14-day period, health officials said 17% of the county’s cases were associated with UW. University Health Services also conducted 54% of tests among Dane County residents during the same period of time.

In terms of the COVID-19 vaccine, a greater number of people ages 65 and older have received the shot. The percentage of those who received at least one dose was 15.7% last week. That percentage has grown to 28.9% this week.

To date, one in 10 people in Dane County have received the vaccine.

