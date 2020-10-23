Public health officials release information on COVID-19 clusters in Dane County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County has shared more information on how health officials monitor COVID-19 clusters in the community.

PHMDC defines a cluster as “two or more cases associated with the same location, group or event around the same time,” according to a blog post from Friday.

When health officials say positive cases occurred in a facility or were associated with one, they’re referring to cases being at the facility while they were infectious. This could also mean someone at the facility was their likely source of exposure to the virus.

As of Oct. 14, 3,450 cases were associated with 555 clusters or facility investigations in Dane County.

Child care facilities are among the list of clusters, with 37 cases associated with nine different clusters.

Congregate housing affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison also saw 70 cases from 20 clusters. Those numbers do not include dorms or campus-area apartments, as health officials said it’s difficult to determine whether the spread happened inside the residence itself.

A full list of recorded clusters are available on the PHMDC website.

