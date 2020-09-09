Public health officials: Downtown residents, workers ‘should assume you were exposed to COVID-19’

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with Public Health Madison & Dane County are warning people who live or work in the downtown area to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms due to a large concentration of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

In a tweet on Wednesday, health officials said anyone who lives or works in the area should assume they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

THREAD 1/2: New COVID-19 cases are especially concentrated in the downtown Madison area. If you live or work in the area, you should assume you were exposed to COVID-19 and monitor yourself for symptoms (https://t.co/wzhJjCPY4x). pic.twitter.com/IB1FcOmCHJ — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 9, 2020

Health officials also suggested that people who frequently shop in the area should choose lower-risk options like delivery, curbside pickup and take-out.

PHMDC’s warning comes as coronavirus numbers on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus continue to surge. Since early August, 978 UW-Madison students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 626 students tested positive on campus itself.

On Monday, the university asked undergraduate students to stay home as much possible for two weeks in an effort to curb the rising numbers.

