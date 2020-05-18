Public health officials announce new reopening plan for Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County has released a new plan to reopen the county in phases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the news release, Forward Dane will includes metrics and a blueprint to ensure a safe and gradual reopening. The order will go into effect Tuesday.

“We, like many in our county, are eager for economic stability in our community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We also know that slowing the spread of COVID-19 is critical in order to keep people safe and protect our hospital systems. Forward Dane will guide us to a future in which we can reopen our community while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Forward Dane has nine data metrics listed across three categories:

Epidemiology, or the ability for health care and public health systems to handle growth in cases. Percentage of positive tests Cases per day

Health care, which includes the health care system capacity Tests conducted Testing for health care workers Patients treated without crisis care Health care workers with COVID-19

Public health, or the ability to contain infections that do occur Lab reporting timeliness and contact tracing Community spread COVID-like symptoms



“Metrics help us understand the growth in cases, the health care system’s current capacity, and public health’s ability to contain the spread of the virus,” said Janel Heinrich, Public Health Madison & Dane County Director. “Some metrics are an extension of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Badger Bounce Back Plan, while others are new metrics tailored to our local area. These metrics are critical for assessing our readiness to reopen Dane County.”

The newest metrics will be posted weekly.

The release said Forward Dane also provides an overview of the requirements that businesses and organizations will have to meet for each reopening phase. Each phase will have a gradual decrease in restrictions.

Some changes include removing restrictions on travel, opening tennis courts and disc golf courses with certain limitations and allowing businesses to perform basic operations.

“Like everyone else, we are eager to reopen businesses and work towards normalcy, but we want to be realistic and practical,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “We don’t want to rush the process and undo the progress we have made so far. Data will guide us, and we thank everyone in our community for their continued diligence and patience as we forge this path forward together.”

