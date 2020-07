Public Health Madison and Dane County says some aren’t cooperating with contact tracing

Site staff by Site staff

Public Health Madison and Dane County says we are averaging about 98 COVID-19 cases per day. As testing and contact tracing efforts are trying to keep up, there’s been some concerns the department has had with people cooperating with contact tracing efforts.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments