Public health department corrects negative test result backlog in public dashboard

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County has corrected a backlog of negative test results displayed on its data dashboard by adding around 17,000 negative tests on Friday.

(3/3) ~17,000 negative tests were added to the dashboard today using this new method. Recent dates are subject to change as tests are processed. The percent positivity rate over the past 7 days is 2.1%. Check out the dashboard: https://t.co/McM2AFsrM2 pic.twitter.com/kVtWjsp5SL — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) July 24, 2020

The department said it was between eight and 10 days behind in updating that metric on the dashboard, and as a result it appeared to show a higher positive percentage of tests and a lower number of total tests per day.

The department said this delay is due to the fact data analysts must input each of the hundreds of tests per day manually, and in order to continue accurate and timely contact tracing efforts, they prioritized inputting positive tests.

“Positive tests are always immediately verified and processed, and delays in processing negative tests in our data system does not affect notification of test results,” the department said in a news release. “The only effect this backlog has had is on our percent positivity rate and daily test counts.”

Staff have not verified the approximately 17,000 tests, which includes steps such as verifying the person who was tested resides in Dane County.

The department said the backlog did not affect the decision-making behind recent public health orders, as those decisions were based on a number of other metrics, such as the total number of cases per day.

1,000+ NEW CASES: For the second time this week, health officials have confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases within 24-hours. https://t.co/HtRkUEl2Q8 — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) July 24, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments