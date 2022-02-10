PHMDC says decision on whether mask mandate will be allowed to expire expected in ‘week or two’

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Some mask mandates across the country are starting to expire, but public health officials in Dane County say it’s too soon to tell if the current local mask mandate will be their last.

Speaking at Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s press briefing Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke says those decisions have typically been made closer to the expiration dates of the orders.

Dane County’s current mask order is set to run through March 1, and Finke says we will have to stay tuned to see if the order will be allowed to expire or if it will be extended.

“We consider a variety of metrics when we’re making decisions about orders and we typically make those announcements anywhere between a week and two weeks before the order is set to expire,” Finke said. “So, with the current order expiring on March 1st, you can expect an update here in the next week or two.”

Officials at PHMDC have not said which metrics they look at when making those decisions, or what benchmarks would need to be met in order to lift the mandates or allow them to expire.

During Thursday’s briefing, Finke said Dane County’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 456 per day, and 130 people are currently hospitalized. On Wednesday, the county saw 400 new cases reported.

Despite the highly-contagious Omicron variant leading to a 204% increase in cases locally, it only resulted in 16% more hospitalizations, which she says is in large part to the effectiveness of COVID vaccines in preventing severe cases.

Finke says more than 11,000 people in Dane County got their first dose of the COVID vaccine since the start of the Omicron surge in December, and 71,000 people have received booster shots since then.

