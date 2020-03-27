Public Health Dane County launches dashboard with coronavirus information

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new way for you to keep an eye on growing coronavirus numbers in Dane County.

Public Health Dane County/Madison launched a data dashboard to share up-to-date case information with residents, including the number of tests administered, confirmed cases, deaths and a breakdown by age.

The dashboard will be updated twice daily at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Information comes from the state’s Department of Health Services, according to a press release.

“Given that Wisconsin has community spread, when you leave home, assume that you will come into contact with COVID-19,” Director Janel Heinrich said in the press release.

You can check out the dashboard for yourself here.

