Public health aims to make testing more efficient
MADISON, Wis. — Until 15 days ago, the most cases the U.S. saw in a day was a little over 36,000 on April 24, according to Johns Hopkins.
Since then, the U.S. has broken that record seven times, including yesterday’s all-time high of more than 63,000 cases. The country’s three most populous states — Florida, Texas and California — each reported their highest single-day death tolls since the pandemic started.
With the recent trend of a large number of coronavirus cases, public health officials are making changes in the COVID-19 testing process to speed it up and prevent spread of the virus.
