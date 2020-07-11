Public health aims to make testing more efficient

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Until 15 days ago, the most cases the U.S. saw in a day was a little over 36,000 on April 24, according to Johns Hopkins.

Since then, the U.S. has broken that record seven times, including yesterday’s all-time high of more than 63,000 cases. The country’s three most populous states — Florida, Texas and California — each reported their highest single-day death tolls since the pandemic started.

With the recent trend of a large number of coronavirus cases, public health officials are making changes in the COVID-19 testing process to speed it up and prevent spread of the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments