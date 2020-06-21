Public asked to avoid State Highway 23, Adams’ County Sheriff’s Office says

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

ADAMS’ COUNTY, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department asks the public to avoid State Highway 23 at Adams and Marquette County Line due to traffic incident Sunday.

Channel3000 reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s and Marquette County Sheriffs Department, but they could not provide anymore information.

This investigation is still ongoing.



