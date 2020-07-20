PSA pushes COVID-19 guidelines to protect you and the economy

A new coalition of doctors, restaurant workers and other business groups is encouraging the public to follow safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. UW Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Becker joins Live at Four to talk about the new PSA and why it’s so important for people to follow safety guidelines.

