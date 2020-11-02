Provocative photo series encourages mask wearing

Site staff by Site staff

As the politicized debate over wearing masks in the country rages on, some people are coming up with very creative campaigns to encourage people to mask up. John Urban is a Madison photographer and Creative Director at Big Dreamers United. His pro-mask campaign has a bold message, and it might even make you do a double take.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.