Protests not associated with Dane County’s rise in COVID-19 cases, officials say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County said in a release the coronavirus data is not showing a large impact from protests at this time.

Officials said when looking at protests, it makes sense that the data is not seeing a large impact from the protests. The protests are outside, many people are wearing masks, people are moving and are not always near the same people for extended periods of time. Protests will be less risky than indoor gatherings without physical distancing or people wearing masks., officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services when urging people to stay indoors during the Fourth of July weekend due to the recent spike, said 1% of positive cases reported attending a protest or rally in early June.

PHMDC said racism remains a public health crisis alongside COVID-19. Public health data has shown impacts of racism on Black health in the country for decades, officials said. Some statistics include Black infants are two to three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white children and 42.4% of Black families live in poverty.

There is also systemic racism during the COVID-19 pandemic as well, officials said. Black and Latinx people have tested positive disproportionately higher than white people in the United States. From the beginning of the pandemic to June 28, officials said 6.1% of tests among Latinx people test positive and 3.5% of tests among Black people came back positive. This compares to 2% of tests of white people coming back positive.

“And when we think about all the inequities that exist for people of color in Dane County—housing, poverty, transportation, education, incarceration, chronic diseases, and health care access, to name a few—it makes sense that people who are not allowed access to the same resources will not be able to easily avoid coming in contact with people who have COVID-19,” the release said.

Officials encourage wearing masks and staying six feet from others when attending protests.

“If you are worried about the uptick of COVID-19, we ask that you worry less about people protesting and more about how you, your family, and your friends are changing their social behavior to slow the spread of COVID-19. Consider your assumptions. What racial biases do you have that have led you to believe that protesting is a driver of this pandemic instead of the actions that actually are driving it? If you want to get angry, get angry at our systems that drive systemic injustices for people of color in our county and our country,” the release said.

