Protests continue in downtown Madison for 4th straight night

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrations have remained relatively peaceful during downtown Madison’s fourth night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

There were roughly 150 to 200 protesters who gathered at the top of State Street.

Many listened to speakers who shared their message on the movement, including Althea Bernstein, the victim of an alleged hate crime back in June.

Bernstein said Wednesday is the first night she has returned to downtown since the incident, and that she wanted to take part in the demonstrations.

A look at the size of the crowd of demonstrators, which has now made it to the State Capitol. Althea Bernstein is here and speaking. During protests in June, she was lit on fire after she says a group of men threw lighter fluid on her. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/rJR8Xv7iSQ — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 27, 2020

The group is now heading toward the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

The latest in #Madison, where demonstrators are protesting for the fourth straight night in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. A group of about 150-175 is marching down Wisconsin Ave towards the UW campus. I’ll be out here through the night for #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/WN9yCw8356 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 27, 2020

