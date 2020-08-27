Protests continue in downtown Madison for 4th straight night

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrations have remained relatively peaceful during downtown Madison’s fourth night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

There were roughly 150 to 200 protesters who gathered at the top of State Street.

Many listened to speakers who shared their message on the movement, including Althea Bernstein, the victim of an alleged hate crime back in June.

Bernstein said Wednesday is the first night she has returned to downtown since the incident, and that she wanted to take part in the demonstrations.

The group is now heading toward the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

