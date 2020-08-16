Protests continue against Helbachs ‘no-mask zone’

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than one month after Dane County’s mask mandate went into effect, people are still protesting a Middleton coffee shop’s stance on face coverings.

A group organized Saturday’s protest on Reddit.

Demonstrators handed out coffee and snacks to people out of Helbachs Coffee.

Helbachs is currently suing local officials over the ordinance and declares itself a mask-free zone.

Organizers said they are seeing a lot of support for what they are doing, and they hope they are encouraging people to stay safe during the pandemic.

Last week, Public Health Madison & Dane County sent the coffee shop a notice of intent to revoke its food and drink license. A motion hearing for Helbachs’ three citations will be held Sept. 10 in Dane County Court.

