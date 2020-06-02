Protests against police violence continue for fourth consecutive day

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Protests against police violence continued Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day, more than a week after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man.

The latest protest was organized by Freedom Inc. Protest organizers opted for a vehicle caravan protest rather than the marches that had been seen over the previous three days.



Tuesday’s protest came a day after demonstrators staged a die-in on John Nolen Drive on Monday afternoon. Hundreds of protests later gathered on the Capitol Square as a 9:30 p.m. curfew crept closer.

Throughout the night, protesters vocally denounced any individuals who engaged in any violent acts and worked to stop people who tried destroying property. For much of the night, police did not engage with the protesters gathered on the Square. Protesters left the Square around 1 a.m.

Around the same time, a man broke into Fontana Sports on North Henry Street, just off of State Street. A group of looters then began smashing windows at multiple State Street businesses.

The National Guard began assembling at the top of State Street around 1:30 a.m. as the vandalism continued. As the night progressed, violence broke out, eventually leading to multiple arrests and an assault that left one person with broken bones and another needing stitches.

