Protestors voice concerns over in-person voting amid coronavirus

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – As polls opened across Wisconsin Tuesday, there were some folks still hoping a last minute decision would stop the election from happening. One of News 3 Now’s morning crews was in downtown Madison when people showed up to voice their concerns in a unique way.

Protestors starting gathering about an hour before polls opened, forming a drive-by caravan. They circled the city-county building honking their horns and flashing their lights. They were calling on DHS Secretary Andrea Palm to issue a health order and delay the primary across Wisconsin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the morning went on, dozens of cars displayed signs such as “stop the election, stop the spread” and postpone the election, keep us safe.”

BREAKING UPDATE: Additional cars are joining in and circling the city-county building in protest of the election. I’m seeing signs such as “stop the election, stop the spread” and “postpone the election, keep us safe.” @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Os58VYja3m — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) April 7, 2020

Organizers tell us this was the only way health officials say they could safely protest given the current situation.

“We should not be the only state in the country that doesn’t postpone an election to take in account the health and safety of poll workers and voters,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera. “We know it’s a safe protest, and people need to find other ways other ways of visibly expressing that we’re not okay with the status quo. The status quo is not acceptable.”

It wasn’t only the health issue they were upset with. She says it was the fact that many of those who wanted to vote absentee hadn’t received them yet.

BREAKING NOW: Protestors are gathering in front of the city-county building in downtown in a caravan of cars calling for DHS Secretary Andrea Palm to delay today’s Primary Election in Wisconsin due to the #CoronavirusPandemic @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/tVvP7JgPue — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) April 7, 2020

