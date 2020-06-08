Protesters stop every nine minutes in downtown solidarity march
MADISON, Wis. — More than a thousand protesters gathering Sunday afternoon to march in solidarity against racial injustice.
The African-American Council of Churches sponsored Sunday’s Black Lives Matter Solidarity March, which started at University Avenue and Park Street around 6 p.m.
Marchers stopped every eight minutes and 46 seconds to kneel in memory of George Floyd, who died nearly two weeks ago after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for that amount of time.
