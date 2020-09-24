Protesters shut down interstate in Milwaukee following outcome of Breonna Taylor case

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Protesters marched onto I-94 Wednesday night, following the news that no officers were directly charged for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes at I-94 E are closed beyond 26th St. St. Paul Avenue.

Protesters are gathering outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse Wednesday, Sept. 23, after the announcement came down no officers will face charges for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor.

Since the day she was shot and killed by police, Taylor’s death has been felt in communities far beyond Louisville. There is continued anger and frustration in Milwaukee, and it’s not just from the Black community.

A diverse group of people met outside the courthouse Wednesday evening. Many of them have also been marching since the death of George Floyd. They’ve taken to the streets across Milwaukee County for 118 days – to make sure that citizens, politicians and anyone else know that Black Lives do matter.

As for the Taylor case, those CBS 58 talked with said they are not surprised by the type of — nor the lack of — charges brought against the officers who caused her death.

One saying that as a whole, the Black community did not get justice today.

“When we look at Breonna Taylor and when we look at George Floyd we look at them as reflections of us. We already were expecting a bad verdict because the day before they were putting up pillars, boarding up businesses,” said Jeremiah Thomas, People’s Movement of Milwaukee. “I believe that the system of capitalism itself actually put property and profit over people.”

Several protests are planned following the decision.

