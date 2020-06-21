Protesters shut down area near W Gorham St following overnight hit-and-run
MADISON, Wis. — Protesters are currently blocking the street at the corner of W Gorham St and N Broom St downtown.
Last night, a person was injured when a pick-up truck drove into a crowd near North Frances St and University Ave. The activist group Urban Triage said a White supremacist intentionally hit a Black woman.
In a Facebook post, the group also said responding Madison police officers waited 30 minutes before getting the woman the proper medical attention, and pepper sprayed her along with her family and friends.
Protesters are calling for justice for the woman and want city leaders to call the incident a hate crime.
