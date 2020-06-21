Protesters shut down area near W Gorham St following overnight hit-and-run

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters are currently blocking the street at the corner of W Gorham St and N Broom St downtown.

Last night, a person was injured when a pick-up truck drove into a crowd near North Frances St and University Ave. The activist group Urban Triage said a White supremacist intentionally hit a Black woman.

In a Facebook post, the group also said responding Madison police officers waited 30 minutes before getting the woman the proper medical attention, and pepper sprayed her along with her family and friends.

Protesters are calling for justice for the woman and want city leaders to call the incident a hate crime.

June 21 March #LIVE: People are gathering on University Avenue and marching in downtown Madison protesting after a woman in a large group was reportedly hit by a pickup truck early this morning.READ MORE:: https://www.channel3000.com/mpd-1-person-hurt-after-truck-drives-through-large-crowd-in-downtown-madison Posted by News 3 Now / Channel 3000 on Sunday, June 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 to learn more.

Comments

comments