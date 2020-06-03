Protesters return to downtown Madison for fourth night of protests

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters have returned to Capitol Square on Tuesday for a fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Despite the evening’s severe weather, hundreds of people gathered outside to protest after the thunderstorms concluded in Madison. The protests have mainly remained peaceful at this time.

Tuesday’s curfew originally went into effect at 9:30 p.m. Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said the curfew would only be enforced if the protests become violent.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesters had caused rolling closures throughout the Beltline’s westbound lanes.

