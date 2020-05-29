Protesters in support of George Floyd gather, march in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A large group of peaceful protesters rallied in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon in support of George Floyd, an unarmed Minnesota man who died in police custody after an officer was seen kneeling on his neck.

The protests in Milwaukee began around 1 p.m. The crowd started at 27th and Center streets, then made their way to the highway and temporarily shutdown Interstate 43 north near North Avenue, WTMJ-TV reported.

The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck was arrested on murder charges Friday and accused in court papers of ignoring another officer’s concerns about Floyd, who was handcuffed and died after pleading that he could not breathe.

A group on Facebook is planning a Justice for George Protest on Saturday at the Capitol in Madison.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales thanks those who have peacefully exercised their right to protest. pic.twitter.com/Dqnh193YXb — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) May 29, 2020

