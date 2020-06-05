Protesters placed Black Lives Matter signs, obscenity-laden flags in school board president’s front yard overnight, she says

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters placed Black Lives Matter signs and dozens of American flags decorated with anti-police messages on the lawn of Madison Metropolitan School Board President Gloria Reyes overnight Thursday, according to a Facebook live video Reyes posted Friday morning.

Protests throughout the week in Madison have focused on removing police from schools, among other demands.

In the video Reyes said she understands where the protesters are coming from, noting how Black and brown communities are treated differently, but she argues removing police from schools is not the way to fix it.

“How can we say that taking officers out of our schools will all of sudden stop the arrest of black and brown people,” Reyes said in response to a comment on the video, also saying police would still be called to schools in response to incidents. “I would rather have an officer who has a relationship with students who can de-escalate. There are so many instances like this. We have to deal with the institutional racism that exists in police culture. That should be our focus.”

Reyes, a former police officer, said she got into policing to try and fix the way communities of color are treated by police.

The Madison Metropolitan School District has been under pressure to remove police from schools for years. Freedom, Inc., one of the organizations behind weeklong protesting, has led that charge.

In 2019, the school board took a unique step in building a clause into their contract with the Madison Police Department that allows them to remove a school resource officer from one of the area high schools. The second of two opportunities to execute this option expires June 10.

