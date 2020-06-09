Protesters paint ‘Defund the Police’ along street in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters have painted a message as part of downtown Madison’s tenth day of protests over the death of George Floyd: “Defund the Police.”

The words can be seen along Martin Luther King Boulevard outside the City Council building Monday night.

MLK Blvd outside the City County building is now painted with the words “Defund the Police” This is day ten protests, now on this side of the Capitol. We’re hearing no one from the city will be stopping the painting tonight.#GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kjWP45TuNO — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) June 9, 2020

A similar message can be found in Washington D.C. on the way to the White House.

As of 10:30 p.m., a couple hundred people have gathered near the area instead of being directly outside Capitol Square like previous nights.

News 3 Now confirmed that City of Madison officials do not plan to stop Monday night’s painting from being completed.

