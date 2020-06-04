Protesters once again shut down westbound lanes on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of the Beltline are experiencing more rolling closures Thursday afternoon due to a protest caravan in Madison.

The state Department of Transportation said closures began on the highway at Stoughton Road at about 4:15 p.m. and are expected to last for at least an hour.

The caravan has advanced and is now causing closures between Todd Drive and Seminole Highway. All westbound lanes have been blocked due to the protesters.

Avoid westbound Beltline @ Park Street. Traffic Delays. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 4, 2020

A caravan also took to the Beltline on Tuesday as part of the city’s fourth day of protests.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the situation.

