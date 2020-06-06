Protesters march to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital on eighth day of Madison protests

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Protests demanding justice for George Floyd continued in Madison on Saturday for their eighth straight day.

Protesters asked local healthcare facilities to create change when it comes to systemic issues for minorities in the healthcare system.

Protesters stopped at both Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary’s on Saturday.

SSM President Kyle Nondorf spoke at the protest at SSM.

Speakers shared stories of their negative treatment and experiences there, and Nondorf, who got his job six months ago, said he’s listening.

In a statement, SSM Health said: “Working to address racial disparities needs to be a top priority. SSM Health is working with the Dane County Health Council as well as other community partners such as The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness on key issues related to racial inequities, especially as it relates to maternal and fetal disparities. We heard today’s message clearly. Following this afternoon’s rally, St. Mary’s Hospital President, Kyle Nondorf committed to meeting with Harambee Village representatives and other rally organizers within the next two weeks. The conversation and work must continue. We are thankful for all those who came out today to discuss important community issues. We will continue to show up to be part of the solution.”

