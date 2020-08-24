Protesters march down State Street, demand change following officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of protesters marched down State Street on Monday in response to the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha.

The group gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol before making their way to Library Mall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Those in attendance made their voices heard about the changes they want the city of Madison and community to make regarding police reform.

