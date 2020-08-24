Protesters march down State Street, demand change following officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of protesters marched down State Street on Monday in response to the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha.

The group gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol before making their way to Library Mall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

The following video contains strong language:

Warning: Strong language used in this video Dozens are marching down State Street demanding change from the city and community following the officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/EErdUoqJp9 — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 24, 2020

Those in attendance made their voices heard about the changes they want the city of Madison and community to make regarding police reform.

