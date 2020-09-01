Protesters in downtown Madison want Legislature to act on police reform

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters in downtown Madison are demanding the Legislature take the state’s special session seriously after lawmakers took no action Monday.

The group Urban Triage has asked the city to “invest in Black children, Black leaders and Black communities.” Those who have gathered are urging leaders to reduce police funding and invest in resources like trauma services and housing.

Urban Triage leaders said that means at least $25 million to start in the state. They said that investment will decrease violence more than extra policing.

A group of about 300 people has marched throughout the downtown area Monday night, asking residents in neighborhoods to wake up and join the movement.

A resident in a lakeside neighborhood on Rutledge Street said she was overjoyed the march came through her neighborhood and has since joined.

