Protesters gather in downtown Madison as community leaders call for peace

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters have once again gathered in downtown Madison on Tuesday night in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Earlier in the night, the group Freedom Inc. organized a candlelight vigil at the Wisconsin State Capitol for Blake, Anisa Scott and other victims and survivors of violence.

People are dropping off flowers at a vigil at the Capitol in honor of Jacob Blake, Anisa Scott and other victims/survivors of violence.

⁦@WISCTV_News3⁩ pic.twitter.com/vCtOBnTE8v — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) August 25, 2020

The vigil became a march later in the evening as protesters walked toward the City-Council Building while holding a banner with the words “Community Control Over Police.”

Several leaders from the Madison community have attended the night’s protests to stress peaceful demonstrations, including Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson, new Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, Representative Shelia Stubbs and former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

“History is on our side, and I think the words of the families of those who have been tragically murdered and hurt by police officers in the last year or two saying ‘Do not commit this violence in our family’s name’ is the message that we have to convey,” Soglin said. “We cannot allow others to speak for us with this kind of violence.”

After a night of destruction on State St last night, Boys and Girls Club CEO @MJohnsonCEO is gathering other community leaders including former Mayor Paul Soglin to try to keep the peace tonight.#JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/INTCg4f8LZ — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) August 26, 2020

Protesters marched down Langdon Street near Lake Street and asked students who just moved back to the city to join them. They have now returned to State Street as they chant “you should be here” to onlookers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.