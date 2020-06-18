Protesters ‘Drive to Decarcerate,’ gather outside of Governor’s Mansion to demand prison reform

Protesters have gathered outside of the Governor's Mansion to demand prison reform.

The Drive to Decarcerate WI started at the Madison Labor Temple on South Park Street before people loaded up in their cars and drove up to the Capitol Square around noon.

A look at some of the messages on cars here already. An organizer with EXPO, which stands for Ex-incarcerated people organizing, told me the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been handled well in WI prisons… putting those inside at risk. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/4eAoEifxHv — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 18, 2020

From the Capitol, protesters made their way to the Governor’s Mansion where they gathered to call on Gov. Tony Evers to make changes to Wisconsin’s prison system.

A look at the crowd gathering at the governors mansion. Still growing as cars arrive. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/iCyVFmNt7i — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 18, 2020

According to the event’s Facebook page, protesters are also planning to create a mural in the public space at the Governor’s Mansion to bring attention to the 259 people in the Department of Correction’s care who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This story will be updated with more information as the protest continues.

