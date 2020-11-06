Protesters cause closures on Beltline near Monona

MONONA, Wis. — A portion of the Beltline has been closed near Monona due to protesters Thursday night, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The state Department of Transportation said the closures began shortly after 6:45 p.m. near the off ramp to John Nolen Drive.

All eastbound lanes of the Beltline at West Broadway have been blocked as a result. Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the situation.

