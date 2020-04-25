Protesters carry political message as politicians largely stay quiet about Friday rally

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

The crowd at Friday’s protest to reopen Wisconsin echoed a lot of concerns from lawmakers, but protesters carried the political message as politicians largely stayed away.

Protesters carried signs that showed their frustration with the unemployment rate and closed businesses. Some carried signs that showed support for recalling Gov. Tony Evers.

Hundreds are here to push the government to #ReopenWisconsin, as seen from the windows of the state Assembly chambers. #News3Now ⁦@WISCTV_News3⁩ pic.twitter.com/3xljZpi1jD — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 24, 2020

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was highly critical of the event, saying those in attendance were being selfish.

“This just shows an unrestricted amount of privilege that people think that they have, where they can just show up because it is not affecting, impacting — or may not be impacting them,” he said in an interview on CNN. “Totally disregarding the lives of not just marginalized communities in our state, but impacting and also compromising the lives of themselves and people that they come around. It is the most selfish behavior that we are seeing on display.”

No Republican lawmakers responded to a request for comment on the protest, but Assembly Republicans have pushed for a better balance of the economy and public health as the state wraps the initial phase of the Safer at Home order. Earlier this week, the Legislature filed a lawsuit challenging the extension of the order.

The rally had many supporters of President Donald Trump who sported “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” gear. Many Trump 2020 signs and flags were also out, the highest flying of which was right next to the podium where speakers addressed the crowd of about 1,500.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is the only sitting politician News 3 Now has confirmed was at the event.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments