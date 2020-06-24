Protesters bring down Forward Statue outside Wisconsin State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. — Protesters have brought down the Forward statue outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday night.
Forward Statue has been brought down. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/GBydth5ZkZ
— Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) June 24, 2020
The protest was sparked by the arrest of a Black activist who was protesting outside Cooper’s Tavern earlier in the day.
Here’s the base of where the Forward State was. pic.twitter.com/L9wzXc4riI
— Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) June 24, 2020
State assembly speaker Robin Vos took to Twitter late Tuesday night, calling the tearing down of the statue “absolutely despicable.”
“I am saddened at the cowardice of Madison officials to deal with these thugs,” Vos wrote.
