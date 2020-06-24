Protesters bring down Forward Statue outside Wisconsin State Capitol

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters have brought down the Forward statue outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday night.

The protest was sparked by the arrest of a Black activist who was protesting outside Cooper’s Tavern earlier in the day.

Here’s the base of where the Forward State was. pic.twitter.com/L9wzXc4riI — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) June 24, 2020

State assembly speaker Robin Vos took to Twitter late Tuesday night, calling the tearing down of the statue “absolutely despicable.”

“I am saddened at the cowardice of Madison officials to deal with these thugs,” Vos wrote.

This is absolutely despicable. I am saddened at the cowardice of Madison officials to deal with these thugs. @GovEvers are you going to finally do something about these protestors committing crimes on state property? https://t.co/HUx13e460B — Robin Vos (@repvos) June 24, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments