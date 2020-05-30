Protesters break-in to State Street jewelry store

courtesy Logan Rode

A group of protesters smashed glass and broke into Goodman’s Jewelry on State Street in Madison Saturday.

The group was part of more than 2,000 people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The protest began peacefully at the State Capitol earlier in the day.

Madison Police have responded to the scene and are asking people to leave the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

