Protesters blocking University Avenue at Vigil for Black Lives

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters are blocking cars from driving on University Avenue on Saturday night at the Vigil for Black Lives.

According to a Facebook event, the group met at Spring Harbor Park on Madison’s west side at 6 p.m.

Our News 3 Now crew on scene said the group started blocking off University Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., causing a backup of more than 20 cars.

LIVE: Protestors in Madison are blocking traffic on University Ave near Spring Harbor Dr. The latest: Posted by News 3 Now / Channel 3000 on Saturday, June 27, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments