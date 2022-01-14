Protest held in opposition to F-35s at Truax Field

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Local activists gathered at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday to protest the transition to new F-35 jets at the airport.

Demonstrators said they want local officials to stop the construction of new facilities to handle the planes at Truax Field and instead clean up decades of water and soil contamination from PFAs.

“If more people understood the issue at $80 million per weapon, per jet, what we could use that money for especially now in the midst of the worst public health crisis that we’ve ever faced,” Ald. Brian Benford said.

Those opposed to the jets also argue noise pollution from the aircraft can cause hearing damage.

There are two legal actions at the federal level to stop the F-35 placement, which is scheduled to happen next year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.